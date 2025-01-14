IPOH: The High Court here was told today that the dashcam and memory card of the Perodua Ativa driven by senior police officer DSP Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak were only accessed on Dec 20, 2023, and not the day before they were seized.

Prosecution witness ASP S. Dasarathan, 46, said that when he accessed the memory card, the computer used was not connected to the internet, resulting in the date and time not being updated.

“My lord, regarding this issue, the dashcam and memory card were seized on Dec 20, 2023, and handed to me on the same day. I accessed the memory card on Dec 20 using my computer.

“My computer does not have an internet connection and lacks auto-update for the date and time... although accessed on the 20th, the date displayed was still Dec 19, 2023,“ he explained.

Dasarathan said this in response to Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Afzainizam Abdul Aziz’s query about his Jan 10 statement, which indicated that the dashcam footage and memory card had been accessed on Dec 19, 2023, which was a day before they were seized.

ALSO READ: Dashcam analysis shows no crash footage, court told

Referring to his earlier statement, Dasarathan said it was based on a forensic analysis report by ASP Nur Fairuz Idris on the evidence marked AC5, which successfully extracted 130 video files dated from Nov 4, 2022, to Dec 19, 2022, showing the card had been accessed on Dec 19, 2023.

The witness had said the preliminary review by him and the forensic team found no recordings related to the incident. The recordings stopped on Dec 19, 2022, with no footage recorded from Dec 20, 2022, to Dec 15, 2023.

Dasarathan also confirmed that the dashcam and memory card were accessed solely by him.

The prosecution was led by DPP Afzainizam, along with Nasrul Hadi Abdul Ghani and Low Qin Hui, while Mohd Nazri was represented by lawyers M. Athimulan, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, and Aiman Hakim Kamaruzzaman.

Mohd Nazri, 45, is accused of murdering Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd Zamrie, 17, on Dec 15, 2023.

ALSO READ: Traffic police did not probe elements of reckless driving in crash involving student as case transferred to CID, Court told

The trial entered its 22nd day today before Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet.

The accused is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of 30 to 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The trial continues this Friday.