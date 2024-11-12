IPOH: A traffic police investigating officer (IO) told the High Court here today that he did not have sufficient time to investigate potential elements of reckless or dangerous driving in the collision that involved a Form Five school student last Dec 15.

Inspector Jong Pit Chao, 37, who is the 29th prosecution witness, explained that her investigation into the case was limited because she was instructed to transfer the case to a new investigating officer, ASP Chua Sze Chuan, of the Criminal Investigation Division (cid)at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD).

“My investigation into the incident lasted only 23 hours on the first day. My role was to arrive at the scene of the incident and gather initial information. This included observations at the scene and taking oral statements from public witnesses present,“ she said.

Jong said she did not have the opportunity to conduct further investigations into the element of reckless or dangerous driving, as the case was handed over to the criminal investigation officer soon after.

She said this during a re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz of the murder trial involving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak before Judge Datuk Bhupindar Singh Gucharan Singh Preet.

Mohd Nazri 45, is charged with murdering Muhammad Zaharif at Jalan Taman Jati 1, near SMK Jati, between 11.45 am and 12.32 pm on Dec 15, 2023.

He is charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years, and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Questioned by deputy public prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz about her decision to delete a dashboard camera video recording received from a woman via WhatsApp, Inspector Jong maintained that she saw no need to retain the recording.

“I had forwarded the message to ASP Chua and informed him that this was the recording I received from the witness. I also advised him to contact the witness directly,“ she said.

The hearing continues on Jan 6.