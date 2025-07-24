Senior immigration officer faces new money laundering charge involving RM718,710

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer from the Johor Immigration Department, already facing money laundering charges, has been slapped with an additional count involving RM718,710. Nas Suffian Nasrun, 41, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today.

This latest charge follows his earlier indictment on July 22, where he faced five counts of money laundering involving RM933,295 in the Shah Alam Sessions Court. He denied all charges.

The new case involves 64 online transactions between July 26, 2022, and June 9, 2023, where funds were allegedly transferred from an individual’s bank account to a company’s account at a Pandan Indah bank branch.

The charge falls under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. If convicted, the offence carries a maximum 15-year jail term and a fine of at least five times the laundered amount or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas proposed bail at RM300,000 with one surety, along with conditions including passport surrender and monthly police reporting. She also requested the case be transferred to Shah Alam Sessions Court for joint trial with his other charges.

Defence lawyer Muhammad Zaim Rosli argued for lower bail, citing Nas Suffian’s clean disciplinary record, 19 years of civil service, and financial responsibilities supporting his wife and five children.

Judge Rosli Ahmad set bail at RM100,000 with one surety, upheld the additional conditions, and approved the case transfer to Shah Alam. - Bernama