PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the arrest of seven police officers, including a senior assistant superintendent, in connection with an extortion and molestation case involving a 22-year-old woman.

The arrests, made on Friday, follow a report filed by the victim on October 7 regarding an incident that occurred on October 1, Sinar Harian reported.

The case gained public attention after reports on Telegram claimed a woman was extorted and molested during a raid on her Cheras condominium.

The victim alleged that police officers demanded RM150,000, later reduced to RM90,000, after finding drugs in her possession.

“Further investigations led to the arrest of seven individuals, including a senior officer and six policemen, all aged between 30 and 50,“ Rusdi was quoted as saying.

The suspects, all from the Cheras Narcotics Crime Investigation Division, have been remanded for three days and are being investigated under Sections 354 (molestation) and 384 (extortion) of the Penal Code.

“There are allegations that the police delayed action, but it’s important to understand that such cases require thorough investigation. This includes examining money transfer allegations, reviewing CCTV footage, and considering the fact that the victim made her report late,“ he added.

Rusdi also mentioned that three local men were initially detained and released on police bail before the arrest of the seven officers.