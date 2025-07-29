Seremban clerk pleads not guilty to RM200k CBT charge

SEREMBAN: A convenience store employee pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving money belonging to a cooperative amounting to almost RM200,000.

Noorazwin Zullkifli, 36, made the plea before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

She is charged as the then clerk at Koperasi Kampung LB Johnson Seremban Berhad, with committing CBT by misusing the cooperative’s POS terminal device to transfer money amounting to RM199,491.79 to her personal account.

The offence was allegedly committed between Feb 2, 2023 and March 22 last year at the cooperative’s office in Bandar Enstek, Nilai.

The charge, under Section 408 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 14 years, whipping and is liable to a fine, if convicted.

She was allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety and ordered to report to a nearby police station once a month and surrender her passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Syamimi Farhana Muhammad A.Aziz, while Noorazwin, who has three children, aged between four and seven years, was represented by lawyer Ahmad Muzhaffar Abdul Razak.

The court set Sept 9 for mention. - Bernama