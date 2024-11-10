Service providers ought to offer cheap Internet packages with higher speed

KUALA LUMPUR: Internet service providers should offer cheap packages with higher speed to Malaysians in the future, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that, based on his observation through the implementation of the Point of Presence (PoP) programme, he found that service providers could offer packages for as low as RM39 per month for 100Mbps speed.

“Previously, under the PoP programme, I found service providers offering about RM49 for 100Mbps, with some offering up to RM39.

“When we carry out through the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) Projects under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) or PoP via the Communications Ministry, it is appropriate for service providers to offer cheaper prices to the people.

“This is not just a commercial programme but it has a more strategic objective of not only bridging the gap physically to enable the areas to enjoy high-speed Internet but also in terms of our economy,” he said.

He said this at a media conference after attending the launch of the ‘Perajurit Broadband’ initiative and the exchange of the MoU between the Ministry of Defence, represented by the Malaysian Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Communications, represented by MCMC, here today.

Also present was Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The PoP Project aims to close the digital gap in rural areas by using schools as a hub for the provision of fibre optic broadband infrastructure, thus enabling schools, government premises and surrounding housing areas to have access to high-speed broadband services.

Earlier, in his speech, Fahmi said that awareness programmes, like guidelines on using the Internet properly and ethically, are crucial for all Malaysians, including MAF personnel.

As such, initiatives under awareness programmes, like ‘Klik Dengan Bijak’, ‘Sukarelawan ICT Malaysia’ and Check Your Label campaign, would be implemented.

“These programmes will produce a society that is information technology savvy and vigilant in using smart devices at home, especially among MAF members, in facing a more challenging cyber world,” he said.

He also said that digital services promotion programmes, such as Cashless Society, Digital Health For All, MCMC-Microsoft AI TEACH and AgriNXT Smart Farming, would also be implemented to improve the usage of digital applications among MAF members.