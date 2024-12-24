ALOR GAJAH: At least six people are feared dead in a collision involving three vehicles at Kilometre 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound, near the Ayer Keroh Rest and Service Area (R&R) yesterday.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman, the accident involved a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, a trailer and a Toyota Estima MPV.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the dead included the tour bus driver and five passengers from the MPV, including a child.

“Upon the arrival of the operations team (PKO) at the scene, a road accident had occurred involving the three vehicles, Five out of eight passengers in the MPV were pronounced dead,” the spokesman told Bernama.

He added that rescue efforts were ongoing to extricate the trailer driver and another person in the prime mover.

The department received a distress call at 8.45 pm, and 27 personnel were dispatched to the scene, he said.

It is understood that the incident caused a traffic jam extending more than 10 kilometres in both directions of the highway.