Seven fish aquarium shops gutted in Jalan Pudu

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven shops selling ornamental fish were gutted in a huge blaze in Jalan Pudu here last night.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) senior operations Commander Salehtul Azmir Abdullah said the JBPM operations centre received a fire emergency call at 9.38 pm.

“Upon arrival, the seven shops with an estimated area of ​​140 x 40 square metres (sq m) were gutted a 100%.

“There were no casualties in sight and the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the forensic unit,“ he said in a statement today.