Seven heritage players naturalised in compliance with legal provisions

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-three football players have received Malaysian citizenship through naturalisation since 2018.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed this includes seven national heritage players approved under all legal and constitutional provisions.

He stated each application follows Article 19 of the Federal Constitution and the Citizenship Rules 1964.

Applicants must meet three main conditions including residence in Malaysia, good conduct, and sufficient Malay language knowledge.

“So let me explain again, citizenship applications, how many football players have we approved, 23 including those seven,“ he said during Minister’s Question Time at Dewan Rakyat.

Saifuddin Nasution was responding to a query from Zakri Hassan regarding naturalised player statistics and qualifications.

He emphasised the seven players underwent thorough screening by the National Registration Department.

This process included interviews and biometric checks before citizenship approval.

“Does the process of granting citizenship to these seven players comply with all the provisions of the constitution, acts, citizenship rules and the Federal Constitution? The answer is yes, bold and very clear,” he affirmed. – Bernama