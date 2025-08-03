Seven international reciters at 65th Quran Assembly in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven international participants will showcase their recitation skills tonight at the 65th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA), held at the World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur.

The session opens with Mozambique’s Zacarias Nuro, followed by Brunei’s Amal Nazirah Haji Asmat, the Philippines’ Jassim Bacarat Hadji Daud, and Iran’s Mohsen Ghasemi. Türkiye’s Muhammed Yahya Yildizhan, Algeria’s Nour Imane Aissani, and Singapore’s Nurfaqihhah Aliyah Mohd Rizal will also take the stage, as announced by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) on Facebook.

Earlier today, Malaysia’s Putri Auni Khadijah Mohd Hanif and Muhammad Adib Ahmad Rozaini completed their recitations in the memorisation category.

They were joined by six international participants, including Qatar’s Fahad Saeed S. S. Al-Qeraisi, Libya’s Najway Ali Zaydan Alkourbu, Sudan’s Mohamedelamin Elsuni Shaikheldin Elnaeim, Ghana’s Abdul Rahman Ali, Ivory Coast’s Azizatou Bah, and Mali’s Mahamadou Doucoure.

Running from August 2 to 9 under the theme “Developing a MADANI Ummah,“ this year’s MTHQA features 71 participants from 49 countries.

Winners in the recitation category will receive RM40,000, with second and third place awarded RM30,000 and RM20,000 respectively, along with gold items sponsored by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM). - Bernama