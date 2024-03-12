Seven members of non-existent online investment syndicate arrested

GEORGE TOWN: Police arrested seven local men believed to be members of a syndicate that carried out non-existent online investment activities in a raid conducted at Taman Sri Bayan, Bayan Lepas near here yesterday

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said a team of officers conducted Op Nuri and raided the area at 10.15pm yesterday before arresting a man who was found under suspicious circumstances there.

“Following the arrest of the man, police then raided a house in the park and arrested six more men, all of whom are suspected to be involved in the activities of an online non-existent investment syndicate.

“During the raid, the police confiscated various items believed to be used for the activity, including 162 mobile phones, two laptops and various other devices,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all those arrested were aged between 26 and 38 and investigations were still being carried out, including tracing the masterminds and the syndicate network.

According to him, the seven men would be remanded until Dec 6 to assist investigations and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.