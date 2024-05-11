Seven modules being developed for GISB followers’ faith rehabilitation - Mohd Na’im

CYBERJAYA: A total of seven syllabus modules for rehabilitating the faith of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISB) followers are currently being developed by a special committee, which is now in its final stages, according to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the modules covered adult faith, children’s faith, spirituality and identity, Al-Quran and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) education, youth development, leadership in humanity, and psychospiritual therapy.

“God willing, once ready, I will hold a special briefing to announce this new syllabus,“ he told the media after attending the 2024 National Zakat Month celebration here today.

Recently, Mohd Na’im said that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the special rehabilitation committee were actively developing appropriate syllabuses for GISB followers, including children.

Earlier, in his speech at the event, Mohd Na’im urged all state Islamic councils to employ creative methods to encourage more Muslims to fulfil their zakat obligations.

“We must utilise innovation and new technology to create platforms that attract more Muslims to pay zakat,” he said.

Regarding the event, he noted that it served as a platform to inform the public about the importance of zakat as a religious obligation.

Mohd Na’im stressed that zakat is vital in narrowing the gap between the wealthy and the underprivileged, providing solutions to social issues, and easing the financial burden on those in need.

“The role of zakat in sustaining the economy cannot be understated, as it empowers economic growth, creates job opportunities, and stimulates economic development,” he added.