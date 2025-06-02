GOMBAK: Seven roads around Batu Caves will be closed in stages from midnight this Sunday until Feb 14 in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the closures were necessary to ensure the smooth flow of traffic due to the anticipated crowd in the area during the celebration.

He said that the affected roads included the Kampung Melayu Batu Caves traffic light junction, the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) turnoff to the Batu Caves Temple, Jalan Perusahaan heading towards the Batu Caves Temple, and the MRR2 turnoff from Sri Gombak heading to Susur Perusahaan.

“Also affected are the Jalan Seri Batu Caves 8/Jalan Batu Caves Lama junction, the Sri Batu Caves traffic light junction, and from Batu Caves Bypass heading towards the main gate of Batu Caves Temple,” he said at a press conference on Op Palu in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration here today.

Hussein said that the road closure announcement would be displayed on electronic billboards at the Batu Caves Roundabout and posted on the Gombak District Police Headquarters Facebook page.

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 1,306 police personnel would be deployed to ensure public safety throughout the Thaipusam celebration.

Hussein advised visitors driving their own vehicles to the Batu Caves Temple to park in the designated areas and make sure their vehicles were properly locked.

“Flying drones is prohibited in the temple area. Those wishing to fly drones must apply for and obtain approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia,” he said.