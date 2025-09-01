Seven-year-old boy drowns in Bintulu water catchment area

BINTULU: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a water catchment area near the Spait traffic lights along Jalan Celestine Ujang yesterday.

Bintulu district police chief Superintendent Nixon Joshua Ali stated that police received a call around 8.30 pm from a man reporting his missing son near the junction to Taman Seri Pelabuhan.

Police MPV Unit personnel and a Bintulu Fire and Rescue Station team were immediately mobilised to search for the victim.

The victim was discovered at the bottom of a five-metre deep pool approximately 50 metres from a workers’ quarters.

Initial investigations revealed no signs of foul play on the victim’s body according to police.

Medical officers from Bintulu Hospital confirmed the boy had died at the scene.

The case has been officially classified as a sudden death. – Bernama