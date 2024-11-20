Severe continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang until Nov 23

KUALA LUMPUR: MetMalaysia has issued a severe continuous rain warning for Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang until Nov 23.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said that the affected areas in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh, Kuala Krai, and Jerantut, Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin in Pahang.

It also issued a yellow alert for continuous rain in Kelantan (Gua Musang), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran and Bera), and Johor (Mersing and Kota Tinggi) until Nov 23.

“The yellow alert will also be in effect from Nov 23 to 25 in Sabah, involving the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, and Sandakan), and Kudat,“ read the statement.

MetMalaysia added that the public can obtain the latest weather information through its official website, the myCuaca mobile app, and social media accounts.