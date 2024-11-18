Severe-level continuous rain warning for Johor, Pahang until Nov 23

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe-level continuous rain warning for Pahang and Johor until Saturday (Nov 23).

In a statement today, the department said the areas affected were Kuantan, Pekan, and Rompin in Pahang, and Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, and Kota Tinggi in Johor.

An alert-level continuous rain warning has also been issued for Terengganu and Kelantan, covering areas such as Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, and Pasir Puteh, as well as Pahang (Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran and Bera) throughout the same period.

The statement said that continuous rain was also expected in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan (Kuala Pilah, Jempol and Tampin), as well as Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Bahru) until Wednesday (Nov 20).