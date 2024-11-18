Selangor develops special rehabilitation modules for GISBH victims

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS), in collaboration with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), is working to rehabilitate members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in the state.

This includes developing a specialised module to implement a rehabilitation programme for the victims.

State Islamic Affairs and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Dr. Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, explained that the rehabilitation efforts involve either voluntary self-surrender or walk-in participation through a rehabilitation programme run in partnership with the National Security Council and MAIS.

“The 90-day voluntary rehabilitation programme for GISBH members, which starts from Oct 14 to Nov 14, 2024, offers them a chance to repent and be treated as victims, not offenders.

“Participants will be placed in selected MAIS rehabilitation centres. As of Nov 7, 11 individuals have been placed in these centres, where they will undergo rehabilitation based on MAIS’s istitabah module and receive relevant skills training,“ he said during the Selangor state legislative assembly session today.

He was responding to a question from Abbas Salimmi Che Adzmi@Azmi (PH-Seri Serdang) about the state’s efforts to help those involved with GISBH reintegrate into society.

Mohammad Fahmi explained that for GISBH members who are court-ordered to undergo rehabilitation, the process is carried out at MAIS-approved rehabilitation and protection centres.

He reported that between Sept 22 and Nov 1, 2024, a total of 138 GISBH members, comprising 41 men and 97 women were arrested.

They will face charges under the Child Act 2001, for offences related to child trafficking and exploitation, as well as the Income Tax Act 1967.

He noted that 44 investigation papers have been initiated under Section 12(c) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995 for violations of the fatwa against Al-Arqam and Syarikat Rufaqa’ Corporation Sdn Bhd (SRC), which were gazetted in 1993, 1994, and 2006, declaring both groups as deviating from the true Islamic faith.

He added that the Enforcement Management Division of JAIS has interviewed 438 children who are victims of GISBH, with 266 in Selangor, 155 in Penang, 14 in Johor, and three in Negeri Sembilan, all aged between 12 and 17 years.

“The interviews were conducted to understand their experiences while under the GISBH group and to assist in cases against individuals who will be charged,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fahmi noted that 100 out of 231 individuals from the GISBH group who were arrested and claimed to be married, had valid marriage records, obtained through JAIS’s checks via the Malaysian Marriage Management System and other online systems.

“As a result, JAIS will take action regarding violations of the existing Syariah laws and regulations in the state. Among the matters to be investigated are the marriages of GISBH members under the Islamic Family Law (State of Selangor) Enactment 2003,“ he said.