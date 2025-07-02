Shah Alam Stadium demolition done ahead of schedule

KLANG: The demolition of Stadium Shah Alam, one of the country’s most iconic sports venues, was fully completed last month and within the scheduled timeframe.

According to Selangor Mentri Besar Incorporated (MBI) Chief Executive Officer Saipolyazan M. Yusop, the demolition process was also completed ahead of schedule.

“Based on the original contract, works were only supposed to be completed by June 30. So that means the demolition was actually completed 3 to 4 days earlier than the contractual timeline,” he told the media at an event in Taman Pengkalan Batu here today.

He explained that the final phase of the works involved breaking down the original stadium’s superstructure to serve as the foundation for the new stadium — with the site now elevated by four meters due to its originally low-lying location.

“Typically, buildings have piling, pile caps, and so on. So we had to break all of that down and repurpose the concrete as part of the foundation for the upcoming stadium. Since the area is in a low-lying zone, the site was raised higher than before, so when construction starts on the new stadium, its foundation will begin at a higher level than the previous one.”

Saipolyazan further added that groundwork for the development of the new high-tech stadium has already begun, and they are currently seeking approval from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) for the stadium’s construction phase.

“Phase one of the project includes the construction of the stadium, an open-area parking facility, and a public park.”

The new Shah Alam Stadium is expected to be completed around the year 2029.

The original Shah Alam Stadium, built in 1994, suffered severe damage following the massive floods that hit Selangor in 2021.