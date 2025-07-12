Shift work exemption for healthcare workers shows govt appreciation

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has lauded the government’s decision to exempt five critical healthcare service schemes from the proposed 45-hour work week, allowing them to retain the current 42-hour schedule. The exemption applies to 82,637 personnel, including medical officers, nurses, and healthcare assistants.

Dzulkefly expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, stating the move reflects the MADANI Government’s recognition of healthcare workers’ sacrifices. “This decision acknowledges the relentless efforts of those who care for patients day and night,“ he said in a statement.

The exemption followed discussions involving the Public Service Department (PSD), unions, and MOH divisions. Dzulkefly highlighted the collaborative effort as proof of a whole-of-nation approach to resolving workforce challenges. “We will continue pushing for reforms to improve conditions further,“ he added.

The PSD confirmed the decision after considering feedback from healthcare workers under the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA). The exemption ensures critical roles in emergency and social care remain sustainable without added strain. - Bernama