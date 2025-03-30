KUALA TERENGGANU: All shopping complexes, hypermarkets and supermarkets in areas under the jurisdiction of the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) are ordered to close business on the first day of Aidilfitri.

As for fast food outlets, 24-hour grocery stores such as 7-Eleven, Treleaf Mart, Eco Shop and DIY, the closure order is from 12.01 am until 1 pm, said Kuala Terengganu Mayor Datuk Rosli Latiff.

He said the directive was issued to respect the Aidilfitri celebration and allow Muslim workers the opportunity to perform the Hari Raya prayers.

“MBKT seeks the cooperation of all business owners and premises operators to comply with the regulations set.

“Failure to do so may result in enforcement action under the relevant laws,“ he said when contacted today.

Rosli added that notices regarding the directive had been distributed to the management of affected premises. Additionally, announcements were made on social media platforms, including Facebook, to ensure the public could make necessary preparations for Aidilfitri.

“MBKT is seeking the cooperation of owners and operators of the affected business premises to comply with the stipulated regulations.

“Those who fail to comply with the regulations will be subject to action,“ he said when contacted today.

Rosli said a notice regarding the matter had been distributed to the management of the premises involved, in addition to announcements on social media including Facebook.