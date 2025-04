PUTRAJAYA: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has announced 2024 dividend payout of 4.05% for the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN), the highest in the past 10 years.

The announcement was made today by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

The dividend distribution will benefit 6.77 million account holders, involving an estimated allocation of RM439.87 million.

The dividend payout for 2023 was 3.60%.