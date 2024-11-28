Singer annual year-end sale starts today

PETALING JAYA: Singer Malaysia is set to launch its highly anticipated annual year-end sale from today until Dec 7, offering unbeatable deals on more than 50 used motorcycles and a wide range of electrical products and small appliances.

This year’s standout deal focuses on used motorcycles from well-known names such as Yamaha, Honda and Sanyang Motor.

Singer director Yeap Dein Wah said with prices starting as low as RM1,500, the motorcycles are offered well below market price, making them a rare find for buyers on a tight budget.

“The motorcycles are sold for cash on an ‘as is, where is’ basis. The purchasing process will be smooth and customers should note that the name transfer process through the Road Transport Department will take about 14 days.”

He said apart from motorcycles, Singer is offering attractive discounts on electrical appliances.

“We are bringing them from our warehouse and will offer the items through special bundle promotions, including televisions, (domestic water filters), furniture, sewing machines and audio products.

“Customers looking to upgrade their home appliances or purchase gifts for the festive season can enjoy a wide range of ‘Promosi Berbaloi Buy 1 Free 1’ deals, in which they can select a free washing machine or refrigerator just by buying a television.”

Yeap said the sale follows Singer’s successful Merdeka sale earlier this year, which generated over RM200,000 in revenue and attracted between 2,000 and 3,000 customers over three weeks.

He said due to overwhelming demand, Singer is expecting a similar turnout for the year-end sale, making it a must-visit for bargain hunters to take advantage of the exclusive deals.

“Customers can visit our Singer headquarters at Jalan 51/217 in Petaling Jaya or browse our official website at singer.com.my to explore the full list of available items

and promotions.

“We are excited to bring our year-end sale to the public once again. Whether you are looking for a budget-friendly motorcycle or upgrading your home appliances for the festive season, this is the perfect opportunity to save big.”

He said Singer’s sales events are part of its annual initiatives to bring high-value and budget-friendly options to customers, and it provides a unique opportunity for customers to purchase quality used motorcycles and appliances at discounted prices, making it

an ideal time for year-end preparations

and upgrades.

He also said with the year-end sale, Singer aims to make it easier for Malaysians to purchase quality motorcycles and home appliances at prices that are well within

their budget.

“We encourage early visits as high demand for the motorcycles and appliances is expected throughout the sales period.

“Do not miss out on these incredible bargains at Singer’s annual year-end sale,” he said, adding that walk-ins are open between 10am and 6pm during the sales period

and available only at its headquarters in Petaling Jaya.

Singer general manager Prabakharan Nair said a similar event held in July to commemorate Merdeka was extended twice due to popular demand.

“We sold over RM200,000 worth of items, including motorcycles, televisions, microwaves, rice cookers, blenders and stand fans. Most of the items sold out fast and we had to keep replenishing the stocks from our warehouse.

“Many customers left disappointed as they missed out on purchasing the items they wanted, so I urge the public to come early.”