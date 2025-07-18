Siti Khadijah Market upgrade to boost tourism by 2026

KOTA BHARU: The historic Siti Khadijah Market is undergoing a significant transformation, positioning itself as a must-visit tourist destination by 2026.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed the RM7 million upgrade will include modern amenities and improved infrastructure to benefit both visitors and traders.

The project, funded by a RM5.5 million allocation from the Prime Minister’s office and an additional RM1.5 million from the ministry, focuses on refurbishing public toilets, upgrading electrical systems, and repainting the market’s exterior.

“These improvements will ensure a clean, comfortable, and tourist-friendly environment,“ Nga said during a press conference after inspecting the site.

The market’s revitalisation aligns with the MADANI government’s economic goals, aiming to boost local tourism and small businesses.

Nga also highlighted the success of the MyKiosk initiative, where 17 kiosks now operate under affordable rental schemes, helping traders like a burger vendor who reportedly earns over RM10,000 monthly.

Additionally, the MyKiosk project incorporates solar energy, reducing operational costs for traders while supporting Malaysia’s low-carbon city objectives.

To date, over 7,000 families, including B40 groups and previously unlicensed hawkers, have benefited from similar government-backed initiatives.

Nga commended the Kota Bharu Municipal Council for its role in executing these community-focused projects, reinforcing the government’s commitment to improving public welfare. - Bernama