KUCHING: The situation in the flood-hit areas in Saratok has remained unchanged overnight, with 91 people from 21 families still at one relief centre in the district this morning.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that the evacuees from Rumah Tembawai Kapok, which has been affected by floods since Sunday, were being housed at Dewan Rumah Dayak.

It said that 11 locations across the state identified as flood-prone were being continuously monitored by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

Currently, water levels in Kuching are receding, while rising trends have been observed in Kanowit, Sibu, Matu, Sebauh, and Limbang.