Six Malaysian states identified as earthquake risk areas by NRES

KUALA LUMPUR: Six states have been officially identified as areas at risk of earthquakes according to parliamentary disclosures.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii confirmed Pahang, Terengganu, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak contain fault zones vulnerable to seismic activity.

Studies conducted by the Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia through active fault mapping and the Malaysian Seismotectonic Map revealed these geological vulnerabilities.

The Malaysian Seismic Hazard Map is currently being updated to incorporate the latest data including recent earthquake events and soil investigation findings.

Recent earthquakes in Segamat and Batu Pahat resulted from natural processes releasing accumulated tectonic energy within ancient fault lines.

These tremors were influenced by the extension of the Mersing Fault Zone, a major fault system in East Johor.

Segamat and Johor as a whole remain within a safe zone according to current and updated geological data.

MetMalaysia and JMG are collaborating to monitor nationwide seismic activity for improved early warning and disaster response systems.

Phase 2 of the Earthquake and Tsunami Service Enhancement Project will be implemented under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

This project includes strengthening 12 seismic stations and building two new stations in Segamat and Muar, Johor.

Four existing stations in Johor Bahru, Batu Pahat, and Gelang Patah will be upgraded from strong-motion to weak-motion types to detect low-magnitude tremours.

Studies indicate the highest potential earthquake level in Segamat and Batu Pahat remains of moderate intensity.

Earthquakes in Peninsular Malaysia are generally weak to moderate but risks persist near fault zones like the Mersing Fault Zone.

Malaysia’s earthquake-resistant structure design follows the Malaysia National Annex to Eurocode 8 published by the Department of Standards Malaysia.

This engineering reference serves as the main guideline for seismic mitigation in building construction nationwide. – Bernama