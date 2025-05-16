KUALA LUMPUR: Six men were fined between RM500 and RM2,000 each, in default one week to three months in jail, by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to providing false information to the National Registration Department (NRD) to apply for birth registration.

The six men, aged between 56 and 71, made the plea in separate Magistrate’s Courts before Magistrates Amira Abd Aziz, S. Mageswary, Farah Nabiha Muhamad Dan, Illi Marisqa Khalizan, Aina Azahra Ariffin and Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim.

They are Robert Lewis Machado, Ng Sa Ngi, Muklisin, Thian Chong Wai, How Hang Gee and Mohd Ghazali Ghani, who were charged with intentionally submitting false information when applying for the birth registration of six babies at several NRD counters in the federal capital from 2004 to 2022.

The charges were made under Section 36(b) of the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957 (Act 299), which provides a maximum fine of RM2,000 and imprisonment for up to 12 months or both, if convicted.

Another accused, S. Rejandran, 64, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the court allowed him bail of RM1,200 with one surety.

The prosecution was conducted by NRD prosecuting officers Mohamad Ezuan Jamaludin, Arief Khairee Khairuddin, Mazrul Azli Matrus and Hairul Azlin Ahmad.