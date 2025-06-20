KOTA BHARU: The National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) is currently facing an increasingly complex drug abuse landscape, marked by the emergence of new psychoactive substances and a significant rise in the abuse of Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS) among teenagers and youth.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said this growing challenge demands a comprehensive and integrated strategy, covering aspects such as education, public awareness, treatment, rehabilitation, and the empowerment of local communities.

“The latest statistics up to March 2025 show that a total of 108,409 drug or substance abusers and addicts were detected nationwide, which is a decrease of 10.5 per cent compared to 121,170 cases for the corresponding period in 2024.

“In Kelantan, the data shows a decrease of 5.4 per cent, which is 11,280 people compared to 11,928 drug and substance abusers and addicts for the same period the previous year,“ he told a press conference after a programme with AADK and the Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam), here, last night.

Shamsul Anuar said the drug and substance abuse rate in Kelantan stood at 597 per 100,000 residents, down from 632 people for the corresponding period last year.

According to him, the primary category of drug abuse in Kelantan remains ATS, accounting for 89.3 per cent or 10,071 individuals as of March 2025. The second highest category is Opiate, comprising 6.8 per cent of the total amount of drug and substance abuse in the state.

Shamsul Anuar said this trend reflects the outcome of targeted and extensive preventive measures by AADK, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including efforts to seal off illegal smuggling routes, commonly known as “rat holes”, particularly along the country’s border areas in Kelantan.

“This data indicates positive developments for the first quarter of this year. However, we must not become complacent as it is still too early to assume that the drug and substance abuse situation is fully under control,“ he said.

Shamsul Anuar stressed that the issue of drug abuse is no longer an ordinary threat but has escalated into an increasingly critical social and public health crisis.

He said that in today’s fast-evolving world, new challenges continue to surface, from easier access to illicit substances to the influence of social media, which is gradually reshaping public perceptions about the dangers of drug abuse.

“The youth, who should be the backbone of the country’s development, are now increasingly exposed to and trapped in the destructive cycle of drug abuse,” he said.

In this regard, he emphasised that enforcement and preventive measures would continue to be intensified to ensure that the issue is addressed comprehensively and effectively.

Shamsul Anuar said that to realise this goal, strategic collaboration with all stakeholders, including the state government, educational institutions, community leaders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), especially Pemadam, would continue to be enhanced.

“AADK is also committed to strengthening the role of Pemadam, recognising its great potential as a powerful community voice capable of mobilising grassroots efforts to reject the drug threat from the grassroots level jointly.

“I believe that the existing synergy between AADK and Pemadam can be further strengthened through various strategic initiatives. With fresher, community-driven approaches, these partnerships can complement drug prevention and rehabilitation programmes, especially in the community,” he said.

He also emphasised that every step taken must be guided by reliable data, scientific methods, and strategic frameworks developed by AADK to ensure that all initiatives are not carried out on an ad hoc basis, but are well-structured and capable of delivering long-term, sustainable impact.

Last June 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed concern over the problem of drug and vaping abuse among youth, especially Malay youth.

He reportedly said the situation was worsening and required a comprehensive solution involving various approaches, including counselling and dakwah.