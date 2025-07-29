Six-year-old found dead: Cable tie strangulation confirmed

PETALING JAYA: The post-mortem on the body of a six-year-old boy found deceased in Rompin, Jempol yesterday, revealed that the cause of death was pressure to the neck.

According to Kosmo, Negri Sembilan police chief, Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd. Yussof (pic), stated that the findings were obtained from the approximately four-hour post-mortem, which began at 12pm today.

“The post-mortem results on the deceased (child) confirmed that the cause of death was due to pressure on the neck, specifically from a ‘Cable Tie’ strangulation.

“Pressure on the neck can cause death. So far, this case is being investigated under the Child Act 2001 and Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“The pathologist estimates the victim died on July 23 between 9am and 11am. Further investigation is still ongoing,“ he said when contacted by the Malay daily, today.

Meanwhile, the unfortunate child’s body was transported to Johor from the Rembau Hospital Forensic Medical Unit at approximately 4.26pm today.

Family members present at the hospital, especially the boy’s mother, appeared deeply saddened and were constantly accompanied by other relatives.

It is understood that since the disappearance of her son, the mother had not eaten and was constantly crying.

Earlier, the media reported that a six-year-old boy, who was reported missing in Taman Bukit Indah, Johor Bahru last Thursday, was found deceased in the Jempol district.

