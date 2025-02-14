SEREMBAN: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a senior citizen to a total of 36 years in jail and given six strokes of the cane for committing physical sexual assault on his 12-year-old niece.

Judge Datin Surita Bidin handed down the sentence on the 63-year-old man after he pleaded guilty to six counts of committing the offence on the girl.

She sentenced the man to six years in jail on each count, but to be served concurrently from the date of his arrest, which was last Feb 9.

On five of the charges, the man, who is a retiree, was charged with committing physical sexual assault on the girl at a house in Seremban 2 between 6.30 and 8.30 am last Feb 3 and 4.

The charges were framed under Sections 14 (a), 14 (b) and 14 (d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provide imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, upon conviction.

He was also charged with sexual extortion of a child, framed under Section 15B(a) of the same law by threatening the girl to engage in an activity that is sexual at the same location at about 6.30 am last Feb 4.

During mitigation, he told the court that he was remorseful, had suffered a minor stroke and was supporting two wives and two children.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Balkis Zunaidi.

According to the facts of the case, the girl was left with her uncle and his wife as her mother was at Serdang Hospital attending to her husband (victim’s father) who was there for heart problems.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a 60-year-old man pleaded not guilty to a charge of performing unnatural sex to his step-grandson, aged six years and three months, in the morning in a house from January until February 2025.

He was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, upon conviction.

He also pleaded not guilty to a charge under Section 14 (b) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act with committing physical sexual assault on the boy at the same place and date.

The court set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at a nearby police station once a month, not intimidate witnesses and the victim and to surrender his passport.

The court set March 19 for the appointment of a counsel and submission of documents.