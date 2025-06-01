SJKT Ladang Ayer Tawar partially destroyed in fire

IPOH: Several parts of the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) Ladang Ayer Tawar near Sitiawan were destroyed in a fire today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the fire caused approximately 70 per cent damage, affecting three classrooms, a science laboratory, a store room, and a canteen.

He said that a team of firefighters from the Ayer Tawar and Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Stations, with assistance from the Ayer Tawar and Pantai Remis Volunteer Fire Brigade, was dispatched to the scene after receiving a call at 11.52 am.

“Upon arrival, the fire was found to be under control and not widespread. At the time of the incident, only a few teachers and students were present at the school, and there were no injuries reported,“ he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi added that the firefighting operation was successfully completed and concluded at 1.59 pm.