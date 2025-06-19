SMART’s selection as Russia’s SAR team mentor is a great honour - NADMA

PUCHONG: The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has described the selection of the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) to be a mentor for Russia’s RUS-03 search and rescue team as a great honour for Malaysia.

NADMA director-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah said the six-day training, from June 15 to 20, is part of RUS-03’s preparation for the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG)’s reassessment exercise.

“Russia’s decision to appoint Malaysia as the mentor for the RUS-03 training is a great honour for the country, recognising the excellence demonstrated during past search and rescue missions, particularly in Myanmar and previously in Turkiye,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after receiving a visit from Russia’s Emergency Situations Minister, Colonel General Alexander Kurenkov, at the SMART headquarters today.

Abdul Halim said at the same time, SMART is also undergoing the INSARAG recertification process for next year, adding that the team was first certified in 2016.

“It is no easy feat to maintain the (INSARAG) certification. I was directly involved in 2016, and now, a decade later, I have the opportunity to be part of it again. But it’s even more challenging as all eyes are on Malaysia, and the expectations are higher,” he said.

He said the Russian team was highly impressed by SMART’s level of professionalism, determination and training approach, particularly in operational techniques and current best practices.

Abdul Halim said the joint training also paved the way for collaborations, with Russia inviting Malaysia to join forces in several areas of expertise and offering opportunities for short-term training and study programmes.

“This matter will be conveyed to the Public Service Department as it aligns with the government’s strategic thrust to strengthen national disaster preparedness and management,” he added.