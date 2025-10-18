SME Venture@ASEAN 2025 generates RM520 million in potential sales

KUALA LUMPUR: SME Venture@ASEAN 2025 has concluded with potential sales worth 520 million ringgit generated from 424 business matching sessions.

Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said this success underscores Malaysian small and medium enterprises’ capability to penetrate international markets.

“A total of 370 exhibitors from high-impact sectors and consumer products showcased their innovative products and services,” he told reporters after closing the event.

He noted that 62 international exhibitors from ASEAN member states, Germany, India, Japan, Oman and Taiwan participated in the event.

“Nineteen SMEs presented their business potential to private equity firms and venture capital providers through the Pitch2Go funding session,” he added.

This funding presentation session secured 70 million ringgit in financing and investment for the participating SMEs.

The three-day programme at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre attracted 13,850 visitors and drew participation from 364 SMEs.

The event also featured 60 local and international buyers exploring business opportunities with Malaysian SMEs.

Recognised by ASEAN Records as the Largest ASEAN SME Trade Event 2025, it demonstrated strong regional economic collaboration.

Khairul Dzaimee reaffirmed that KUSKOP and SME Corp remain committed to strengthening SME capacity for global market expansion.

This commitment aligns with the focus of the 13th Malaysia Plan to enhance competitiveness and ensure long-term sustainability.

SME Corp Malaysia chief executive officer Rizal Nainy said the event achieved its objective of connecting entrepreneurs and promoting innovation.

Themed ‘Bringing ASEAN Closer to You’, it successfully enhanced intra-ASEAN collaboration among small and medium enterprises.

The event featured an environmental, social and governance forum in collaboration with professional accounting institutes.

It also included the ASEAN SME Forum jointly organised with the Small and Medium Enterprises Association Malaysia.

The closing ceremony presented the SME Venture@ASEAN 2025 Awards to outstanding participating companies.

Ventura IOT Sdn Bhd was named winner of the Outstanding SME Award for its remarkable achievements.

CG Global Profastex Manufacturing Sdn Bhd received the Outstanding Women SME Award for female entrepreneurship excellence.

Rodrell Sdn Bhd was honoured with the Outstanding Youth SME Award recognising young entrepreneurial talent.

Strategic partners supporting the event included Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation and Tourism Malaysia.

Other supporters included Media Prima Omnia, Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, Pos Malaysia, TikTok Shop and Bubbles O2.

Main sponsors PERODUA and Toshiba Tec provided significant backing for the successful trade event. – Bernama