SMKA Maahad Hamidiah wins ASEAN My Cyber Hero 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his congratulations to the Fariq Al Nazaha team from SMKA Maahad Hamidiah, Selangor, for securing first place in the STAR Cyber Hero Category at the ASEAN My Cyber Hero 2025 competition.

The competition, held alongside the Cyber Defence & Security Exhibition and Conference (CYDES) 2025, highlighted the fusion of Huffaz values, leadership, and digital excellence among young participants.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that this achievement should encourage more youth to explore cybersecurity and technical vocational education and training (TVET) fields.

“Before the team was declared the winner at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), I witnessed the outstanding performance of 22 top teams, selected from 4,419 teams and 13,218 participants nationwide,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He added that this victory represents the ideal Malaysian generation—knowledgeable, morally grounded, and ready to lead in the digital age.

The Deputy Prime Minister also praised the collaborative efforts of the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), the National Security Council, and industry partners in nurturing young talent.