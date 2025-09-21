Smooth traffic nationwide as school holidays end, highways clear

KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on all major highways nationwide remained smooth as of 9.30 am today following the conclusion of school holidays.

A Malaysian Highway Authority spokesperson confirmed that movement was smooth along the North-South Expressway, Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, East Coast Expressway 1 and 2, and all tolled highways in the Klang Valley.

“Many road users are likely yet to begin their journey home following the end of the school holidays today,“ the spokesperson told Bernama.

However, he noted a slight increase in traffic volume on the East Klang Valley Expressway from Hulu Langat heading towards Ampang.

He added that seven out of 30 smart lanes had been activated along the North-South Expressway this morning to help ensure smooth traffic flow. – Bernama