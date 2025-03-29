SEPANG: This year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season has seen smoother air travel, particularly for those returning to Sabah and Sarawak.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this was due to the absence of complaints from the public about difficulties in securing flight tickets to their hometowns.

He said ticket prices during the festive season are now more affordable and accessible, thanks to the implementation of subsidies for one-way economy class tickets exceeding RM499 and additional flights introduced by airlines.

“Increasing flight frequencies comes with various challenges, including managing aircraft availability and crew schedules.

“This is always a major challenge during festive seasons, but I am proud that airlines have made great efforts to increase capacity. This year, we have not heard any complaints about people being unable to buy tickets,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after meeting passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight MH7404 to Kota Kinabalu who were heading home for Aidilfitri at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) tonight.

Loke also greeted and handed out gift packs to passengers of AirAsia flight AK5648 to Miri and Batik Air flight OD7908 to Tawau.

