PETALING JAYA: The smuggling of illegal firearms into the country is raising concerns about gaps in border security, say crime experts.

They are calling for investigations into how weapons are entering and moving within the country undetected.

The experts were commenting in the wake of two high-profile shootings that rocked Kuala Lumpur within a week.

On June 14, a man was killed and two others injured in Brickfields when an unknown gunman opened fire at a restaurant, while on June 17, two men were fatally shot at close range outside a shopping mall in Cheras.

Criminologist Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said key checkpoints, such as those in Sungai Golok and Padang Besar, remain vulnerable due to structural limitations and inadequate inspection systems.

“The border at Sungai Golok alone spans 120km, with 95km of it consisting of river. These stretches have numerous unofficial crossing points. It’s difficult to monitor every access route, and that creates opportunities for smuggling,” he told theSun.

He added that many Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) facilities are

ill-equipped to conduct thorough inspections due to their narrow layouts and lack of specialised scanning equipment.

“When you only have one or two lanes and hundreds of vehicles crossing daily, it’s unrealistic to expect 100% checks. The facilities simply aren’t built for high-risk screening.

“Even Singapore has completely overhauled its detection systems to specifically scan for firearms smuggling, while ours still lag behind.

“Without tools like firearms scanners or automated systems, officers are severely limited in what they can detect.”

Akhbar said enforcement personnel should not be solely blamed as poor working conditions and limited support infrastructure also hinder effective enforcement.

He urged the government to prioritise upgrading ICQS systems with modern detection tools and resources.

Criminologist Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim said most firearms are smuggled into Malaysia using concealed methods, including hidden cargo compartments, private vehicles or commercial freight.

“Smugglers are resourceful. Some use trucks, others hide weapons in goods. What matters now is tracing each seized weapon back to its source, who supplied it and how it got through.”

He said without targeted investigations into firearms supply chains, illegal weapons would continue to flow in.

“It’s not enough to recover weapons after the fact. Authorities need to trace the suppliers and dismantle the chain.”

Universiti Malaya criminologist Dr Haezreena Begum Abdul Hamid said despite Malaysia’s strict laws under the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act, black market accessibility and legacy weapons still pose significant threats.

“There are already weapons in circulation. Some have been passed down, others stolen or smuggled in. Criminals who want firearms often know exactly where to find them.

“We need a dedicated task force to assess how many weapons are in circulation, which syndicates are trafficking them and how our laws and enforcement systems can be improved.

“It requires expertise in forensics, ballistics and transnational crime. This can’t be handled in silos.”

Investigations into both the shootings are ongoing.

Police have yet to confirm any links to organised crime or contract killings.