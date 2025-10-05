Social media praises PM Anwar, GSF activists after volunteers’ release from Israel

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for securing the release of 23 Malaysian Global Sumud Flotilla volunteers detained by the Israeli army.

Netizens also expressed deep appreciation to the volunteers for their courage and commitment in facing the challenging situation.

Across various platforms, users praised the government’s continuous efforts as efficient, compassionate, and swift in securing the release of what they called the 23 GSF heroes and heroines detained by the Zionist regime.

All Malaysian activists were released and departed from Ramon Airport in Israel at 6.45 pm Malaysian time yesterday before arriving in Istanbul at 8.40 pm Malaysian time.

Netizen Aman Nazman expressed gratitude to Allah and extended his appreciation to the Prime Minister, government leaders, and the GSF volunteers.

He commented that PMX’s approach demonstrated great wisdom in managing international conflicts through strategic relations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkiye.

“This action proves that the PMX leadership is visionary, influential, and respected on the global stage,“ he said in a comment on Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s Facebook post.

Another Facebook user Irfan Mustafa congratulated the government for its efficiency in assisting the detained activists.

“Alhamdulillah, fast and efficient,“ he said, highlighting the importance of having a leader with strong diplomatic skills like Anwar Ibrahim.

User Bai Cam expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his courage and unwavering commitment in defending Malaysian welfare while championing the Palestinian struggle.

“Malaysia’s voice in the fight for justice and freedom continues to be heard because of courageous leadership,“ he commented on the same post.

Mohd Yazid commented on the Prime Minister’s post announcing the safe arrival of the volunteers in Turkiye, expressing his gratitude and praying for their safety.

“A million thanks to the Prime Minister for his tireless efforts in coordinating all diplomatic channels to bring our Malaysians home,“ he said.

Netizens also extended their gratitude to President Erdogan and other world leaders who facilitated the release of all Malaysian activists and volunteers.

The 23 Malaysians detained included singer Heliza Helmi and her sister Nur Hazwani Afiqah, singer Zizi Kirana, and social media personality Nurul Hidayah Mohd Amin known as Ardell Aryana.

Other detained volunteers included Nurfarahin Romli, Danish Nazran Murad, Musa Nuwayri, Iylia Balqis, Sul Aidil, Haikal Abdullah, Muaz Zainal, Zulfadhli Khiruddin, Rusydi Ramli, Razali Awang, PU Rahmat, Norhelmi Ab Ghani, Mohd Asmawi Mukhtar, Norazman Ishak, Zainal Rashid, Ustaz Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Hareez Adzrami, Muhd Haikal Luqman Zulkefli, and Taufiq Mohd Razif.

The GSF involved over 500 activists from 45 countries sailing towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and effort to break the Israeli blockade while delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza’s people. – Bernama