SOCSO targets one million self-employed contributors by year’s end

SEREMBAN: The Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) is targeting one million contributors from the self-employed (OBS) by the end of this year.

SOCSO chief communications and corporate affairs officer, Roshaimi Mat Rosely said there are 693,969 active self-employed contributors registered with SOCSO nationwide as of September 27.

“This shows the trend of increasing new contributors over time.

“The number of self-employed contributors is expected to continue to increase given that Self-Employment Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) contributions for hawkers and licensed traders will start on January 1 next year,“ he said when met by the media at the SOCSO- Engagement and Liaison Meeting with Negeri Sembilan Media at d’ Sora Seremban here.

He said engagement sessions with all parties, especially local authorities (PBT) across the country throughout the year will be held to raise awareness for self-employed including traders and hawkers.

Roshaimi said Socso is also active in continuing the promotion to self-employed including to part-time media practitioners to increase awareness of contributing to SOCSO.

According to him, various initiatives can be taken advantage of, especially those who are self-employed with comprehensive long-term social security protection.