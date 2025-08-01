SOGT maintenance rescheduled to Tuesday for smoother power transition

KOTA KINABALU: Maintenance work at the Sabah Oil and Gas Terminal (SOGT), owned by PETRONAS, has been rescheduled from today to Tuesday (Aug 5) to facilitate a smoother fuel conversion process for two Independent Power Producer (IPP) plants. Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd confirmed the delay in a statement, emphasizing the need for meticulous planning to avoid disruptions.

“The operation requires careful execution to maintain uninterrupted energy supply. We appreciate all parties’ cooperation and urge the IPPs to complete technical preparations efficiently,“ the utility provider said.

Earlier, Sabah Electricity CEO Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar warned of potential load shedding in Sabah and Labuan, affecting over 600,000 households. Initial discussions with PETRONAS and the Sabah Energy Commission (ECoS) had projected no supply issues, but recent assessments revealed the IPPs’ inability to switch to alternative fuels seamlessly.

“Based on July 29 updates, the affected plants cannot operate on backup fuels,“ Yaakob explained. The rescheduling aims to mitigate risks to the regional power grid. - Bernama