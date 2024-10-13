Soldier, friend die in Tanah Merah crash

KOTA BHARU: A soldier and his friend were killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry in Kampung Tok Che Dol, Tanah Merah, yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Hafizul Abdullah Sani, 23, an army personnel and motorcycle rider, and his pillion passenger, Muhammad Zulekhman Mokhtar, 22.

Tanah Merah district police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah said that the accident occurred at approximately 5.30 pm. Both individuals succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“The victims were on a Yamaha 125ZR motorcycle, riding from Batang Merbau towards Gual Ipoh, Tanah Merah, when they collided with a lorry driven by a 39-year-old man. The lorry was in front of them and preparing to make a right turn at the junction.

“At the same time, the victim attempted to overtake the lorry, striking its right rear due to being too close, which caused the rider to become trapped under the vehicle, while the pillion passenger was thrown into the bushes,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Haki added that the victims’ remains were transported to Tanah Merah Hospital for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The police also urged any witnesses to come forward to assist with the investigation.