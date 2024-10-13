KTMB prepares report on emergency brake incident

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is preparing a comprehensive report on an incident involving a passenger who deliberately pulled the emergency brake on the Electric Train Service (ETS) while the train was in motion.

This report will be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for further action.

In light of this incident, KTMB group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin urged all train users to refrain from any actions that could disrupt train services during operations.

“Passengers found violating regulations will face strict penalties under Section 122 of the Land Public Transport (APAD) Act 2010 (Act 715). This can result in a fine of up to RM1,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months, or both,” he said in a statement.

He added that misusing emergency signaling devices in any train or railway coach, designed to stop the train during genuine emergencies, constitutes an offence under the act.

The incident, which occurred yesterday at 11.25 pm and was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV), caused a delay of 120 minutes. The train was travelling from KL Sentral to Ipoh, having departed at 9.40 pm and scheduled to arrive at 12.16 am.

However, due to the incident, the train ultimately arrived in Ipoh at 2.00 am.