PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif, recently revealed that some Public Housing (PA) tenants have not paid their rent for up to 26 years, accumulating arrears amounting to RM39,140.

The monthly rent is RM124, excluding maintenance charges.

According to Maimunah, the highest arrears were recorded at the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Kampung Muhibbah, estimated at RM1.9 million, and in PPR Desa Rejang at RM1.28 million, Free Malaysia Today reported.

To address the issue of mounting arrears in both PPR and PA schemes – now totalling RM70 million – Maimunah said a discussion would be held next week. She said that the situation requires face-to-face meetings with tenants to understand the reasons for non-payment and locking their water meters.

“We do have the authority to evict non-paying tenants, but most of them are from the B40 group, so we have to consider the situation carefully.

“I will conduct an analysis and discuss the matter with the Federal Territories Minister, Dr Zaliha Mustafa,” she was quoted as saying.

She added that tenants often cite financial difficulties as the reason for not keeping up with rent payments.

“But when we visit their areas, they complain about a lack of parking. I understand that having a car is no longer a luxury but a necessity. Still, people need to prioritise.

“At the moment, we’re not taking strict action so some feel there’s room not to pay,” she was also quoted as saying.

Maimunah also confirmed that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) would develop clearer procedures for dealing with housing and rental arrears.

Furthermore, public notices regarding outstanding rent payments will be issued to warn tenants, ensuring they are aware of the issue before enforcement actions are taken.

“When we shut off the water supply, they often find a way to pay. Previously, we also introduced a scheme allowing them to settle arrears in instalments if they couldn’t pay in full,” Maimunah added.