‘New law to protect elderly from neglect, abuse, scams’

PETALING JAYA: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is taking proactive steps to safeguard the well-being of Malaysia’s ageing population by introducing a new Elderly Persons Bill, Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said in Parliament yesterday.

Responding to a question from Bandar Tun Razak MP Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Noraini said the proposed law will focus on safeguarding the rights and welfare of senior citizens, particularly from neglect, abuse and financial exploitation.

“The ministry is currently reviewing the National Action Plan for Senior Citizens, with a key focus on scam-related fraud. Our aim is to nurture a generation of older Malaysians who are independent, respected and supported by their communities,” she said.

Noraini added that targeted awareness programmes are being rolled out – especially in digital literacy – to help seniors falling victims of cybercrime.

“These efforts also aim to strengthen awareness of existing legal protections and ensure they are effectively implemented at the grassroots level. Ultimately, the success of any

policy depends on the cooperation of all stakeholders including government agencies, local authorities, NGOs and the wider community,” she stressed, adding that the ministry believes that senior citizens should be protected from neglect and abuse, especially within the family setting.

“In line with this, we are introducing a more comprehensive and structured legal framework through the Elderly Persons Bill.”

Earlier, Wan Azizah cited findings from a June 2024 study showing that one in 10 elderly Malaysians had experienced financial abuse, often by their own family members.

She questioned the effectiveness of current measures and called for the development of elderly-friendly neighbourhoods, similar to Singapore’s Kampung Admiralty.

Kampung Admiralty is the republic’s first integrated public development that brings together a mix of public facilities and services under one roof – a living concept that combines senior housing with healthcare, social, communal, commercial and retail facilities.