Son sensed change in late father before departure to holy land

JOHOR BAHRU: The son of a Malaysian pilgrim who passed away in Makkah on Saturday due to a heart attack said he sensed a change in his father before he departed for the holy land two weeks ago.

Muhammad Hazrul Haziq Misnan, 30, shared that his late father, Misnan Ahmad, 60, repeatedly urged him, as the eldest son, to always take care of the family.

Upon learning that his father had been admitted to hospital following a heart attack, the family made a video call on Friday, not realising that it would be their final ‘meeting’.

“At the time, he seemed stable. We were relieved when he was transferred out of the intensive care unit. He was able to speak and even raised his hand as usual. But then came the heartbreaking news that he had passed away.

“We accept it, as he passed away in the holy land, something many Muslims dream of. Allah SWT loved him more,” he told reporters when met at his home in Taman Istimewa here today.

Muhammad Hazrul Haziq said his late father’s excitement to perform the haj was evident, as he appeared full of enthusiasm and was already waiting in the car shortly after performing the subuh prayers.

“I sent my mother and late father to Senai International Airport (LTAS) at 6.30 am. He looked so full of energy and was eager to leave home,” he said.

Misnan, who was the special officer to Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, died at King Abdul Aziz Hospital.