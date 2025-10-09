SOORIAN programme to inspire Indian entrepreneurs in franchise sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Women’s Wing has welcomed the SOORIAN programme as a transformative platform for the Indian community.

MAICCI Women’s Wing head Hemala AP Sivam described the initiative as enabling greater participation in Malaysia’s franchise sector.

She stated that the programme reflects the government’s strong commitment to inclusive growth.

“Through strategic components such as training, mentorship and financial access, SOORIAN equips aspiring Indian entrepreneurs with the tools to grow from local business owners into successful franchisors,“ she said.

Hemala added that this initiative embodies the true spirit of the Malaysia MADANI vision.

She expressed confidence that SOORIAN would inspire a new generation of dynamic and resilient Indian entrepreneurs.

The SOORIAN programme offers nearly 54.5 million ringgit in value through various support mechanisms.

Implemented by Perbadanan Nasional Berhad, it includes training, revolving financing, loan facilities and capacity-building initiatives.

Targeting Malaysian Indians aged 18 to 60, it expects to benefit 1,000 participants.

The programme will include 400 micro-entrepreneurs and 100 franchisees or licence holders.

A portion of participants will receive guaranteed job placements through the initiative.

Scheduled to run from January 1 2026 to December 31 2027, it aims to strengthen community participation in franchise entrepreneurship. – Bernama