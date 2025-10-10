Ticktum finds niche in Formula E, leaves Formula One dreams behind

BRITISH driver Dan Ticktum has chosen to grow with Formula E rather than chase his Formula One dreams, saying the all-electric series offers a better work-life balance than the pinnacle of motorsport.

“You don’t have a life if you are an F1 driver, your whole youth is gone. Here in Formula E there’s a lot of space between races to do more stuff. Also the series is exciting and new,“ the 26-year-old told reporters on Wednesday.

It is a pragmatic pivot for one of motorsport's most controversial figures, whose path to Formula E has been marked by setbacks and fresh starts.

Ticktum's early career nearly ended before it began.

In 2015, during an MSA Formula race at Silverstone with Fortec Motorsport, he made contact with Ricky Collard on the first lap and dropped to the back of the field.

His response? Overtaking the Safety Car to crash into Collard, an act that earned him a two-year ban and required pleading with authorities not to impose a lifetime suspension.

Red Bull's academy later gave him a lifeline and he was runner-up in the Formula 3 championship in 2018 but results were not deemed good enough and he eventually left in 2019.

A development driver role at Williams followed, only to end badly after he made controversial comments about their then Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi.

“If you’re a bit of a character, there’s no space for you to grow in a place where so many brands try to appeal to everyone,“ Ticktum reflected. “I don’t think that’s the right way to live, and I stopped enjoying it. Happiness is the most important thing.”

Ticktum has found his niche

Ticktum joined the NIO333 team for the 2021-22 season and has remained with them as they have undergone constant changes, most recently racing under the Cupra Kiro branding with big-name investors like actor Idris Elba.

There, Ticktum has found his niche, navigating the distinct demands of Formula E.

“There’s very little room for error. Qualifying is very challenging. The race is like a game of chess. There are a lot of things to consider, such as software changes and tyre management. You have to be mentally tough,“ he explained.

Results haven't been stellar, particularly in Mexico City, where he's never cracked the top 10 in five appearances.

Sixteenth place in 2025 was his best finish on a track that has proved to be a championship predictor for others, including Oliver Rowland, Pascal Wehrlein and Jake Dennis.

However, it is not the circuit itself that draws him to the Mexican round.

“Being in Mexico is honestly one of my preferred events of the year. I don’t only judge it based on the racetrack, it’s not one of my favourites, yet the stadium, the fans and the atmosphere make it very special,“ he added.

Looking ahead, Ticktum, who is content to trade F1's relentless pressure for a more relaxed lifestyle, sees the potential of electric racing.

“With electric technology evolving over the next 10 years or so, you can not only grow as a driver it’s an opportunity to develop the junior categories, to be more fun and affordable,“ he said - REUTERS