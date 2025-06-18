PUTRAJAYA: A special meeting will be convened soon to discuss measures to curb the online sale of illicit substances, including drug-laced vape liquids.

MADANI Government spokesperson and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the meeting will involve his ministry, the Ministry of Health (MOH), and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

He said the outcome of the meeting would be presented to the Cabinet for further action, including enforcement against individuals selling illicit substances and the online platforms enabling such sales.

“This includes the sale of vape liquids believed to contain prohibited drugs via mobile applications and online platforms,” he added.

“This reflects the Cabinet’s and the government’s deep concern over the growing issue of prohibited products being widely sold online,” he said in a post-Cabinet meeting press conference today.

Recently, public concern has been mounting over the presence of synthetic substances or drugs in vapes and e-cigarettes sold online.

Several cases have also emerged linking the deaths of students to psychoactive substances, such as ‘magic mushrooms’, found in vape liquids.

On June 5, Fahmi reportedly said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had been instructed to monitor the sale of prohibited substances allegedly conducted via several social media platforms.

Meanwhile, the MOH has set up a special committee to review existing legislation under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 to address the issue.