KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has announced the promotion and transfer of eight senior officers, including four state police chiefs, effective July 21.

In a statement today, PDRM secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah said the changes include Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan, who has been appointed director of the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa has been named director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, while Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad will assume the role of director of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department, both at Bukit Aman.

Meanwhile, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh has been appointed deputy director of Internal Security and Public Order (Operations/Movements) at the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department.

Kamaruzaman added that Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Gilberd Philip Layang, currently the deputy director (Technical/Operations) of the Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department (LTD), has been promoted to director of the department, with the acting rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

Kamaruzaman added that senior assistant commissioner (SAC) Redzuan Abd Hamid, head of the Telecommunications and Information Systems Division (Technical/Operations) at the Bukit Aman LTD, has been appointed deputy director (Technical/Operations) of the same department, with the acting rank of DCP.

Meanwhile, SAC Mohd Rozi Jidin, head of Narcotics (Intelligence/International Liaison) at the Bukit Aman NCID, has been appointed deputy director (Enforcement/Traffic Control/Summons Management) of the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department, with the acting rank of DCP.

He added that another transfer involves assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Nordin Md Nor, Information Technology Officer at the Telecommunications and Information Systems Division (Technical/Operations), Bukit Aman LTD, who has been appointed Head of the same division, with the acting rank of SAC.