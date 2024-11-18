Special recruitment for teachers in Sarawak to be finalised this year

KUCHING: The deployment of teachers under a special recruitment for Sarawak by the Education Service Commission (SPP) is expected to be finalised before the end of this year, said State Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Seri Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

During his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today, he said the recruitment exercise throughout Sarawak has attracted over 15,000 applicants, with a total of 2,010 potential candidates shortlisted for final interviews that were held in Kuching, Sibu, and Miri.

“I have conveyed to SPP our commitment to prioritise Sarawakian candidates, to ensure continuity and sustainability. Through this initiative, we aim to end teacher shortages in Sarawak, ensuring that every child, particularly in rural areas, has consistent access to quality education,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Sarawak is implementing a standardised assessment for Dual Language Programme Sarawak (DLP Sarawak) students, in Year 6 starting 2025 and Form 3 (2028).

He explained that the main objective of assessment is to evaluate the progress of teaching science and mathematics in English under the DLP Sarawak programme.

Sagah said the first DLP Sarawak cohort will reach Primary Six in 2025, providing an ideal time to assess the programme’s impact and to make the necessary improvements.

He said the standardised assessment also serves as an early preparation, to help students build the skills and confidence they need to sit for public examination, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

Unlike the National Dual Language Programme, DLP Sarawak adopts a fully English-medium approach for teaching and learning of Science and Mathematics subjects across all government primary schools in Sarawak.

Sagah said his ministry had also introduced a Sarawak Education Enhancement Programme (SEEP), an initiative aimed to improve Sarawak’s overall SPM performance over the next three to five years.

“This programme represents a considerable investment of RM15 million, targeting low performing students in Form Three, Form Four and Form Five.

“In terms of outcomes, we expect to see a notable improvement in students’ SPM academic performance. The target is to bring Sarawak’s Grade Point Average (GPA) to be on par with the National average,” he said.