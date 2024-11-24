SPNB plans to build 5,000 RMR units nationwide next year

IPOH: Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) is planning to build 5,000 units of Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) across the country next year.

SPNB chief executive officer Mohd Jamil Idris said this represents an increase from the approximately 3,500 RMR units constructed this year.

“Out of the 5,000 units, SPNB has identified Kelantan as one of the states with the highest number of applications for RMR construction approvals.

“We are confident this project will be successfully implemented. The growing number of RMR applications reflects the government’s commitment to providing affordable housing for the people,” he told Bernama after attending the Sihat @Jom Mlaku 2024 programme involving 300 residents in Kampung Rapat Jaya here today.

Mohd Jamil added that individuals interested in owning an RMR unit can visit SPNB’s website for further details.

“Applications are open throughout the year, and those interested must review the requirements listed on SPNB’s website,” he said.